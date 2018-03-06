Ligand out-licenses glucagon receptor antagonist to Roivant Sciences

  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) out-licenses LGD-6972, a glucagon receptor antagonist (GRA), to Roivant Sciences for an undisclosed sum. Roivant will be responsible for all costs effective immediately.
  • LGD-6972 is a Phase 3-ready small molecule GRA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
  • Glucagon is a hormone produced by the pancreas that stimulates the liver to produce glucose (sugar).
  • Previously: Ligand Pharma's T2D candidate LGD-6972 successful in mid-stage study; shares up 1% (Sept. 5, 2017)
