Delivery expenses whack Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) slides after gross margin came in below expectations in Q4.

The retailer's margin rate dropped 176 bps Y/Y, due primarily to deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses and initial merchandise mark-ups. Urban says the deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses was largely due to increased penetration of the digital channel, increased expedited shipments around holiday in order to hit guaranteed delivery dates and penetration of international and furniture shipments.

Comparable retail segment sales by brand: Free People +8%, Anthropologie +5%, Urban Outfitters +2%.

URBN -7.1% AH.

Previously: Urban Outfitters beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 6)