Q4 net investment income of $8.7M or $0.27 per share vs. $11.2M and $0.34 in Q3. Dividend of $0.27.

Net decrease in net assets from operations of $18.5M vs. an increase of $4.1M in Q3.

Net asset value per share of $10.51 down $0.83 during quarter. Today's close was $8.51.

Conference call tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

