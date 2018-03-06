Sale of Weinstein Company falls apart again (updated)

Off again. That's the word as a supposedly done deal for the troubled Weinstein Company film operation has fallen apart yet again.

“We have received disappointing information about the viability of completing this transaction,” former SBA chief Maria Contreras-Sweet said in a statement Tuesday. “As a result, we have decided to terminate this transaction.”

Contreras-Sweet led a group (along with investor Ron Burkle) that was the finalist in a deal that seemed done, then collapsed at the end of February, only to be back on as of last Thursday. It was a $500M deal for a company overshadowed by allegations the board had enabled abuses by co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

But Variety reports that previously undisclosed liabilities have come to light, meaning that the only likely option is bankruptcy. The two sides had continued to haggle over the amount and timing of operating payments, and an early breakup fee went away in later negotiations after the involvement of New York AG Eric Schneiderman.

Updated: Reuters reports that the buyer group discovered that Weinstein Company's debt was $280M rather than a previously disclosed $225M.