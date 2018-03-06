GateHouse to buy Austin newspaper for $47.5M
Mar. 06, 2018 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- GateHouse Media (NYSE:NEWM) is buying the Austin American-Statesman from Cox Enterprises for $47.5M.
- The deal includes a Spanish-language weekly along with the Austin Community Newspapers; it doesn't include nearly 19 downtown acres that the Cox family will retain (and likely head toward redevelopment).
- Cox has owned the newspaper for more than 40 years, and put it up for sale Oct. 31.
- GateHouse is one of the biggest media owners in the country, publishing 130 daily papers along with hundreds of community publications and local-market websites; the American-Statesman will be one of its largest papers.