GateHouse to buy Austin newspaper for $47.5M

Mar. 06, 2018 4:35 PM ETGannett Co., Inc. (NEWM)NEWMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GateHouse Media (NYSE:NEWM) is buying the Austin American-Statesman from Cox Enterprises for $47.5M.
  • The deal includes a Spanish-language weekly along with the Austin Community Newspapers; it doesn't include nearly 19 downtown acres that the Cox family will retain (and likely head toward redevelopment).
  • Cox has owned the newspaper for more than 40 years, and put it up for sale Oct. 31.
  • GateHouse is one of the biggest media owners in the country, publishing 130 daily papers along with hundreds of community publications and local-market websites; the American-Statesman will be one of its largest papers.
