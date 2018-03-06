Hawaiian Airlines to buy 10 Boeing Dreamliners, confirming Airbus flip

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) says it has selected Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 787 Dreamliner as its flagship airplane for medium to long-haul flights, and plans to purchase 10 787-9 jets valued at $2.82B at list prices, with purchase rights for another 10 planes.

The news confirms recent reports that HA had flipped an order for six Airbus A330-800s in favor of the Boeing offering.

The 787-9 can carry 290 passengers on flights of ~7,635 nautical miles while using 20% less fuel and emitting 20% fewer emissions than the airplanes it replaces, the companies say.