Autodesk +10% on Q4 beats, downside guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares gain 10% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Guidance was given in terms of last year’s ASC 605 standard and the new 606 standard.

Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $565M to $575M (605) and $550 to $560 (606) (consensus: $585.06) and EPS from $0.11 to $0.14 (605) and $0.01 to $0.04 (606) (consensus: $0.16).

FY19 guidance has revenue from $2.5B to $2.55B (605) and $2.455B to $2.505B (606) (consensus: $2.55B) and EPS from $0.92 to $1.10 (605) $0.77 to $0.95 (606) (consensus: $1.24). Billings expected from $2.72B to $2.82B and net subscription additions from 500K to 550K.

Key metrics: Subscription plan ARR, $1.18B (+105% Y/Y in constant currency); subscription plan subscriptions, 2.27M (+371K Q/Q); total subscriptions, 3.72M (+127K Q/Q); total deferred revenue, $2.28B (+25% Y/Y); total non-GAAP spend, $571M (+2%); total operating expenses, $662.6M; cash and equivalents, $1.078B.

The earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

