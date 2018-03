J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) calls off the agreement to acquire the Wesson oil brand from Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) after running into resistance from the FTC.

"While we disagree with the FTC's conclusion, we have mutually determined with Conagra that it is not in the best interest of either party to expend the anticipated significant additional time and resources to challenge the FTC's administrative complaint," says CEO Mark Smucker.

Source: Press Release