AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) isn't looking to join the direct-streaming club, according to its chief financial officer, instead pointing to its partnership with distributors in order to reach a more on-the-go viewership.

Going over-the-top is "not something we're contemplating," CFO Sean Sullivan said at the Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom conference. "I don't think it's an eventuality, as I sit here today. If you're asking if I'm going to offer an AMC linear viewing experience direct-to-consumer, that's not something we're looking to do."

Instead, the company offers AMC Premiere, available through Comcast and coming soon to YouTube and fuboTV, for $4.99/month. The service includes starting shows at their scheduled time but without ads (so you "finish first," it says) along with full seasons of AMC shows and exclusive content.

He also looked beyond the TV run of flagship series The Walking Dead, viewing it as more of a franchise that includes such areas as gaming, live events, theme partnerships, merchandising and more.