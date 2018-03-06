Stocks ease higher as Republicans ramp up opposition to tariffs

Stocks finished mostly higher, as investors apparently took heart from continued pushback from senior Republicans on Pres. Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Stocks recovered from a substantial dip late in the morning sparked by a report that Trump expected the departure of key economic advisor Gary Cohn if tariffs were implemented.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 industry groups finished in positive territory, with materials (+1.1%) and consumer discretionary (+0.7%) leading the way; on the flip side, utilities (-1.4%) finished at the bottom of the sector standings, giving back ~75% of yesterday's gain.

U.S. Treasury prices finished flat, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield at 2.88%.

U.S. April WTI crude futures settled +0.1% at $62.63/bbl.