Univision names Lori CFO, withdraws IPO registration
Mar. 06, 2018 4:56 PM ETUnivision (UVN)UVNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Univision (UVN) has named Peter Lori its chief financial officer and said it is withdrawing its registration for an initial public offering.
- Due to prevailing market conditions, the company is pulling an S-1 it filed with the SEC, which hadn't been declared effective.
- Lori is becoming the CFO effective immediately; he replaces Francisco Lopez-Balboa, who's leaving to pursue other opportunities.
- Lori has been executive VP Finance, chief accounting officer and deputy CFO at Univision.