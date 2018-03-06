Univision names Lori CFO, withdraws IPO registration

Mar. 06, 2018 4:56 PM ETUnivision (UVN)UVNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Univision (UVN) has named Peter Lori its chief financial officer and said it is withdrawing its registration for an initial public offering.
  • Due to prevailing market conditions, the company is pulling an S-1 it filed with the SEC, which hadn't been declared effective.
  • Lori is becoming the CFO effective immediately; he replaces Francisco Lopez-Balboa, who's leaving to pursue other opportunities.
  • Lori has been executive VP Finance, chief accounting officer and deputy CFO at Univision.
