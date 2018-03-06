U.S. crude supply rose 5.66M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 5.66M barrels of crude oil for the week ending Mar. 2 vs. last week's build of 933K barrels.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 4.53M barrels and distillates show a build of 1.48M barrels.

Nymex April crude recently was $62.30/bbl in electronic trading, below today's $62.63 settlement price.

