Ooma beats Q4 expectations with narrower loss
Mar. 06, 2018 5:05 PM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA)OOMABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) used strength in its office and residential subscriptions and services to post a smaller than expected loss in Q4 earnings.
- Revenues grew nearly 10%; the subscription and services revenues for office/residential rose 22%.
- Net loss widened slightly, to $0.5M on a non-GAAP basis from $0.2M.
- EBITDA was -$0.2M, down from a prior-year $0.2M.
- Revenue breakout: Subscription and services, $27.2M (up 13%); Product and other, $3.05B (down 13.4%).
- For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $29.5M-$30M and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 to -$0.06. For the full year, it's forecasting revenues of $123M-$127M and EPS of -$0.13 to -$0.23.
- Press release