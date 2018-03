Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) has launched cash tender offers for up to $1.6B in debt.

The series it's pursuing (in order of acceptance priority) are 8.875% senior notes due 2020; 6.25% senior notes due 2021; 9.25% senior notes due 2021; 8.5% senior notes due 2020; 8.75% senior notes due 2022; 10.5% senior notes due 2022; and 7.125% senior notes due 2023.

The offers expire April 2; tendered notes can be withdrawn up until the early tender time/withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. on March 19.