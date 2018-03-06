FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) tumbled 2.4% in today's trade as the second powerful nor'easter in a week is expected to slam into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, promising more power outages and travel headaches.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from eastern Pennsylvania and across most of New England from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning, and additional power outages are expected.

The storm could dump as much as 18 inches of snow in parts of New England, and 6-10 inches is expected in the areas west of the major metro areas of the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

FE's Met-Ed subsidiary says it has restored power to 202K customers since the first storm hit, with 28K still without power; its Jersey Central Power & Light subsidiary has restored power to 180K users, with another 40K to go.

Other relevant tickers include ED, AGR, ES