Cohn out at White House; futures tumble

S&P futures -0.7% after-hours in reaction to a New York Times report that Pres. Trump's top economic advisor Gary Cohn will resign.

White House officials say there is no single factor behind Cohn's departure but the decision to leave came after he seemed poised to lose an internal struggle over Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Cohn is expected to leave in the coming weeks, and would join a string of recent departures by senior White House officials.

Update: “It has been an honor to serve my country” Cohn says in part, in a statement released by the White House. “I am grateful to the president for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the administration great success in the future.” S&P futures now down 1.2% and DJIA futures off 1.4% .

