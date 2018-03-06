AeroVironment -9% after surprise FQ3 loss, below consensus guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) -8.9% after-hours as the drone maker posts a surprise FQ3 loss of $0.04/share vs. a $0.09 net loss in the year-ago period, as revenues rose 20% Y/Y to a slightly better than expected $64M.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue fell to 32% in the quarter from 36%, which the company attributes to a decrease in service gross margin resulting from a lower service margin on a UAS program due to unfavorable cost adjustments and an unfavorable sales mix.

AVAV issues downside earnings guidance for FY 2018, seeing EPS of $0.45-$0.65 vs. $0.73 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $280M-$300M vs. $298M consensus.

Separately, AVAV says it was awarded a $44.5M contract to provide drones for the ground forces of an unnamed Middle East "regional power," which the company calls its largest international order