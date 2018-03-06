Tariffs would hurt future returns, Pioneer Natural Resources CEO says

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO says Pres. Trump's proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum would hurt his company’s profits.

Dove’s remarks echoed several other energy executives who have told the CERAWeek energy conference this week that they faced higher costs from tariffs, and that certain types of metal needed for pipeline and refining expansions are not made by U.S. companies.

Sara Ortwein, president of Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) XTO Energy shale business, also said the oil and gas industry “is really the engine behind the economic growth in the U.S. Clearly anything that limits that is not something that we’re looking for.”