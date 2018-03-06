DowDuPont says steel tariff may force new projects away from the U.S.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) says it is considering Canada or Argentina in addition to the U.S. Gulf Coast for its next major investment, as Pres. Trump’s proposed steel tariffs make domestic construction pricier.

The tariffs would add hundreds of million of dollars to DWDP’s next wave of petrochemical expansion, COO Jim Fitterling tells the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

DWDP last year completed $6B in construction of new factories along the Texas Gulf Coast which Fitterling says contained ~$1.2B worth of steel; Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on steel imports would have added ~$300M in costs to the projects.

Nearly half of all U.S. manufacturing investment for the past two years has been for chemical plants, largely because shale gas provides a cost advantage over other areas of the world, Fitterling says, adding that a U.S. trade deficit for chemicals has turned into a surplus as a result.