FERC OKs construction on Enbridge cross-border gas pipeline to Mexico

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorizes construction of Valley Crossing Pipeline's 2.6B cf/day Border Crossing project to set up natural gas deliveries to Mexico.

The cross-border pipeline would connect to the Valley Crossing Pipeline under construction in Texas and the 500-mile Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline in Mexico to be built by a joint venture between TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) and Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) IEnova.

Valley Crossing, owned by Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) unit, filed an application in November 2016 asking FERC for an order issuing a presidential permit.