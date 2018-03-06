NTN Buzztime -4.9% as revenue declines, misses

NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) is 4.9% lower after hours following a miss in its Q4 earnings.

Revenues fell by double digits as the company's site count lowered and it ran fewer ad programs.

Net loss widened to $639,000 from a previous loss of $459,000, and EBITDA dipped to $117,000 from $390,000.

The company's site count shrank fractionally to 2,730 venues from 2,734 last quarter. BEOND platform installations rose to 2,201 (88% of installed base) from 2,166 (79%) last quarter.

Cash and equivalents came to $3.4M at year-end, vs. $4.5M last quarter and $5.7M a year ago. Deferred revenue came to $3.6M.

