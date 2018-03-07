Telecom Italia highlights digital push, returns in three-year plan

Mar. 06, 2018 7:32 PM ETTelecom Italia S.p.A. (TIIAY)TIIAYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) has unveiled a new three-year business plan that calls for digital initiatives alongside promises for faster cash flow and higher investor returns.
  • The "DigiTIM" strategy pushes for more video, music and gaming content to add broadband customers and grow ICT and cloud businesses, Reuters notes, in a plan that calls for investments of €9B (about $11.2B) in Italy over three years and 12B reais (about $3.74B) in Brazil.
  • The company is expecting a total of up to €4.5B in equity free cash flow over the forecast period.
