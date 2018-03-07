Power Solutions International to buy Chicago Technical Center
- Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) has signed a deal to buy the Chicago Technical Center research and development facility from Ricardo.
- Terms weren't disclosed. PSI will take the assets and assume fo the lease as well as extend employment to key personnel.
- The 22,400-square-foot facility can meet current and future engine development, certification and durability testing needs, CEO John Miller says.
- The deal's expected to close on April 2.