Power Solutions International to buy Chicago Technical Center

  • Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) has signed a deal to buy the Chicago Technical Center research and development facility from Ricardo.
  • Terms weren't disclosed. PSI will take the assets and assume fo the lease as well as extend employment to key personnel.
  • The 22,400-square-foot facility can meet current and future engine development, certification and durability testing needs, CEO John Miller says.
  • The deal's expected to close on April 2.
