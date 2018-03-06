Trinity Industries started as a Sell at Vertical Research

Trinity Industries (TRN -1.1% ) is lower after Vertical Research analyst Gordon Johnson initiates coverage of the stock with a Sell rating and $20 price target.

“We believe the U.S. rail leasing industry faces a structural problem of excessive railcar production against a backdrop of ‘struggling’ car loadings,” Johnson writes, and he expects continuing flat demand to pressure leasing rates and challenge TRN’s ability to sell railcars.

TRN shares are up 23% over the past 12 months, but Johnson believes the company's margins have not troughed as other analysts have suggested.