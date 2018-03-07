American Outdoor responds to BlackRock

Under pressure from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to address its potential exposure to litigation from mass shootings, American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) said it supports gun-safety measures like tighter background checks, but would be wary of adding "smart-gun" technology to its weapons.

"We are a manufacturing company, not a technology company," wrote the owner of Smith & Wesson.

Other listed companies including Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR), Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) didn't respond to a request for comment about BlackRock's letter.

