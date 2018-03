U.S. prosecutors are recommending Martin Shkreli spend at least 15 years in prison, saying his lack of remorse and respect for the law justifies a long time behind bars.

The "Pharma Bro" has been convicted of lying to investors about the performance of his hedge funds MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare, and conspiring to manipulate the stock price of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX).