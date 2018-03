Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) slipped 4.3% on Tuesday, and the stock added to losses in AH trading, after Oprah Winfrey sold a portion of her holdings.

"I am deeply committed to Weight Watchers and continue to see a bright future for the company," said Winfrey, who is continuing in her role as board member, adviser and spokesperson.

Shares have gained more than eight times in value since she bought into the business in 2015.