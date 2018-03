U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond is insisting that Britain can overcome EU opposition and include financial services in a post-Brexit trade deal a day after his French counterpart ruled it out.

The disagreement underscores what is set to be a major sticking point and comes as the EU published its draft guidelines today for their future economic partnership.

