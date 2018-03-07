Opioid overdoses spiked 30% in a year

Opioid overdoses spiked 30% between July 2016 and September 2017, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This fast-moving epidemic affects both men and women, and people of every age. It does not respect state or county lines and is still increasing in every region in the United States," said CDC Acting Director Dr. Anne Schuchat.

Related tickers: JNJ, ENDP, TEVA, ABC, MCK, INSY, DEPO, AGN, ALKS, MNK, AMPH, PFE, TTNP, BDSI, DRRX, CARA, COLL, EGLT, PTIE, ACUR, PTX, ACRX,IPCI, KMPH, OTCQB:ELTP, TRVN, CXW, BDSI, OPNT