Cryptocurrencies classified as commodities
- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission can legally classify and regulate cryptocurrencies as commodities, according to a new ruling from a federal judge that allowed a CFTC lawsuit against company Coin Drop Markets.
- Crypto legislation is still in its early stages in the U.S. and the federal government has held off from making any major rulings on regulation.
- Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC-OLD, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, OTCPK:LFIN