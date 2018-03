Kicking off a tour in the West, Saudi Arabia's crown prince will land in the U.K. today, hoping to persuade British officials that his "shock" reforms have made his country a better place to invest.

Mohammed bin Salman is also scheduled to meet with President Trump on March 19.

London and New York have long been the frontrunners to host the partial upcoming flotation of Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO), although Hong Kong is emerging as an increasingly likely compromise.

ETFs: KSA