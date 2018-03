Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner will visit Mexico today and meet President Enrique Pena Nieto, just a week after the two countries called off a meeting amid disagreements about border wall funding.

The talks, which will also include a U.S. delegation of the State Department and National Security Council, will focus on immigration, security, trade and economics.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX