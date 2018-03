North Korea is willing to hold talks with the U.S. on denuclearization and will suspend nuclear tests while those talks are under way, the South said after its delegation returned from Pyongyang.

While President Trump called the steps "acting positively," the U.S. imposed additional sanctions after deciding a chemical warfare agent was used to assassinate the half-brother of Kim Jong-un.

