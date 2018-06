Australia’s economy grew slower at 0.4% Q/Q, 2.4% Y/Y both missing estimates by 10 bps, strengthening the argument of keeping interest rates on hold.

Non-dwelling construction and exports negatively impacted by 0.9%, while household spending added 0.6%

Australia’s central bank says it expects growth to accelerate this year from last, which should help soak up spare capacity.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWA, FXA, AUSE, CROC