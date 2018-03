Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) reports total passenger traffic rose 1.5% in February. Passenger traffic rose 9.2% in Mexico, and declined 18.8% in San Juan and 4.9% in Colombia. Domestic traffic fell 1.2%, whereas International traffic grew 5.1%. Press Release

This was corrected on 03/07/2018 at 07:01 AM. The original post erroneously reported incorrect ticker