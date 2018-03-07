Markets weighed down by Cohn exit

Widely viewed as a voice for Wall Street in the White House, Gary Cohn has announced his resignation as the top economic adviser to President Trump, fanning fears of protectionist tariffs and a full-blown trade war.

Markets tumbled on the news overnight, while the dollar slumped. Trump also tweeted he "will be making a decision soon" on replacing Cohn, who oversaw a major U.S. tax code revamp and pushed for a significant rewrite of financial rules.

Asia: Nikkei -0.8% ; Hang Seng -1% ; Shanghai -0.6% ; Sensex -0.9% .

Europe: FTSE 100 -0.2% ; CAC 40 -0.3% ; DAX -0.4%.

U.S. futures: Dow -1.3% ; S&P -1% ; Nasdaq -0.9% .

Oil is down 0.7% at $62.14/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1334/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.85%.

