Protagonist Therapeutics' PTG-300 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for beta-thalassemia

  • The FDA designates Protagonist Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTGX) PTG-300, a hepcidin mimetic, an Orphan Drug for the treatment of beta-thalassemia, an inherited disorder characterized by chronic anemia due to impaired red blood cell production.
  • Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
