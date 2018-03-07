Protagonist Therapeutics' PTG-300 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for beta-thalassemia
Mar. 07, 2018 6:30 AM ETProtagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX)PTGXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The FDA designates Protagonist Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTGX) PTG-300, a hepcidin mimetic, an Orphan Drug for the treatment of beta-thalassemia, an inherited disorder characterized by chronic anemia due to impaired red blood cell production.
- Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.