Novartis to use mobile technology in up to 10 clinical trials

Reuters reports that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) plans to use mobile technology developed by Los Angeles, CA-based Science 37 in as many as 10 clinical trials over the next three years. The company says it will employ Science's smartphone apps alloying study participants to use video-based telemedicine instead of having to physically visit clinics, a major deterrent in patient recruitment.

Novartis owns 10% of Science 37 on the basis of a $29M financing round last April with other investors, including Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).