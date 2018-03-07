European regulator recommends recall of Biogen's Zinbryta and suspension of marketing authorization

As expected, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending an immediate recall of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) MS med ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) from the European market and the suspension of its marketing authorization after reports of severe immune reactions.

A final decision will be made by the European Commission.

The company and collaboration partner AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced last week that they were voluntarily withdrawing the product from all markets.

