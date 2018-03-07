International Paper details Smurfit Kappa offer

International Paper (NYSE:IP) confirms that it has submitted a proposal to acquire the Smurfit Kappa for €22.00 in cash and 0.3028 new International Paper shares of for each Smurfit Kappa held.

The company says the offer represents a premium of ~27.4% to Smurfit Kappa's closing share price on March 5 and values Smurfit Kappa's current issued share capital at approximately €8.6B.

The deal would provide Smurfit Kappa shareholders with a shareholding of ~15% in International Paper post-completion.

International Paper says it believes that the proposal provides Smurfit Kappa shareholders with the opportunity to "crystalise value" for their holdings in the near term and also retain ongoing upside in the value creation of the transaction.

