NCI Building Systems announces new $50M stock repurchase program

The Board of Directors of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) has authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to an aggregate of $50M outstanding common stock.

Mr. Donald R. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Board of Directors and Management team remain committed to returning value to our shareholders, as well as the prudent management of our capital structure. We continue to generate strong cash flow from our operations and have three areas of focus for investing this capital – funding our growth initiatives both organic and inorganic, repayment of debt and share repurchases. Over the last two years, we have utilized over $100 million of our cash flow to repurchase shares. We believe it is good corporate policy to continually have an approved repurchase program available."

