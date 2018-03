Danaher (NYSE:DHR) expects first quarter 2018 adjusted diluted net earnings per share to be above the high-end of the company's previously communicated guidance range.

"We have seen a strong start to 2018 from both a core revenue and margin perspective," said CEO Thomas P. Joyce, Jr.

Danaher will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter on April 19, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET.