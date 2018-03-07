Acushnet tops EBITDA estimates

Acushnet Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) reports revenue above estimates on the strength of 6.6% sales growth in the U.S.

Titleist golf balls sales rose 9.5% Y/Y during the quarter, while Titleist golf clubs sales were down 1.5%. Titleist golf gear sales were up 4.9%.

The company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $40.9M during the quarter to top the consensus estimate for $39.2M.

CEO update: "Our industry leading Pro V1 franchise had an excellent quarter, and we had continued strong demand for our latest product introductions, including our new Titleist 718 irons and 818 hybrids and our new FootJoy LTS outerwear. Overall, we ended 2017 on a high note with strong brand momentum as we head into the new year."

