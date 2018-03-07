Summit Therapeutics adds additional group to mid-stage study of DMD med ezutromid

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) opens enrollment in its open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, PhaseOut DMD, to those patients who participated in Phase 1 studies but did not meet the Phase 2 entry criteria. Patients will be eligible to receive ezutromid regardless of age or ambulatory status.

COO and Medical Officer Dr. David Roblin says, “We are extremely grateful to the patients who participated in our Phase 1 clinical trials and contributed to ezutromid’s clinical advancement, but were not initially eligible to participate in our Phase 2 clinical trial. Accordingly, we are pleased to open this additional group in our Phase 2 and provide these patients with the opportunity to receive ezutromid treatment. We expect the data collected from this additional group of patients will help expand our understanding of ezutromid’s safety and efficacy profile across a broader patient population.”

Top-line data from the full 48-week study on the 40 original participants should be available in Q3.