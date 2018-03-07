PotNetwork's subsidiary Diamond CBD sets new record for monthly online sales

Diamond CBD, a wholly owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holding (OTCPK:POTN) achieved over $500K n website- generated orders, surpassing all previous online sales records.

Recent sales results show Y/Y growth of over 300%.

“Even though February is the shortest month of the year, we reached online sales higher than ever before. Our online sales today not only represent the conversion of event and promotional offers into initial sales, but a building base of repeat customer orders that reflect high consumer satisfaction of our products and the value that they represent,” stated Richard Goulding, President.

Press Release