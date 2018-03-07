Peyton Manning sells 31 Papa John's locations
Mar. 07, 2018 7:20 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)PZZABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Peyton Manning sold his Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) locations in the Denver area two days before the NFL switched to Pizza Hut as an official sponsor, according to The Denver Post.
- The 31 stores were sold to another Papa John's franchisee for an undisclosed amount.
- Manning is still a brand ambassador for Papa John's.
- Shares of Papa John's are down 20% over the last 52 weeks.