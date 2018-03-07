Peyton Manning sells 31 Papa John's locations

  • Peyton Manning sold his Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) locations in the Denver area two days before the NFL switched to Pizza Hut as an official sponsor, according to The Denver Post.
  • The 31 stores were sold to another Papa John's franchisee for an undisclosed amount.
  • Manning is still a brand ambassador for Papa John's.
  • Shares of Papa John's are down 20% over the last 52 weeks.
