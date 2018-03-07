Navarro ascendant at White House - letting "Trump be Trump"

"Peter Navarro won the trade battle and now Gary's given up," a senior administration official tells CNBC. "It literally reestablishes the intellectual framework and the personnel who were originally envisioned after Trump won the election. We can let Trump be Trump."

Under orders from Chief of Staff John Kelly, trade hardliner Navarro was forced to copy Gary Cohn on all emails he sent at the White House. But with the free-trading Cohn now gone, presumably little stands between Navarro and the president.