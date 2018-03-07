Aptose Bio out-licenses APL-581 for up to $125M; shares up 13% premarket

Nano cap Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is up 1 3% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has inked an exclusive global license agreement with OHM Oncology granting it development, manufacturing and commercialization rights to APL-581 and certain other molecules from Aptose's dual bromodomain and extra-terminal domain motif protein and kinase inhibitor program.

Aptose retains reacquisition rights to certain molecules while OHM has the rights to develop and sublicense all other molecules.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aptose will receive a nominal upfront cash payment, up to $125M in milestones and royalties on net sales of commercialized products.