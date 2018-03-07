Tariff threat hangs over automobile sector

European auto stocks are lower amid reports of potential tariffs on exports to the U.S.

On European exchanges, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) are all down at least 1% . Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is down 0.5% . The declines compare to the flat trading of the Stoxx Europe 600 Index.

In premarket trading in the U.S., Ford (NYSE:F) is 1.32% lower and General Motors (NYSE:GM) is off 1.29% .

Several analysts have notes out this morning indicating that the mass-market and luxury automobile sectors could both be damaged if the tariffs are enacted.