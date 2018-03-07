S&P Global announces $1B accelerated share repurchase transaction

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) entered into a $1B accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

The Company is using available cash to fund the transaction and is expected to be completed in 3Q18.

Company expects to pay out at least 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders in 2018 through dividends and share repurchases.

"We are pleased that our strong financial position enables us to deliver on our ongoing commitment to create value for shareholders," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global.

Press Release